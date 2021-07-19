Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, cut their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Li Auto by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,423,928. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.50. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

