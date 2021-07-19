LifeStance Health Group (LFST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ: LFST):

7/6/2021 – LifeStance Health Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – LifeStance Health Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – LifeStance Health Group is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – LifeStance Health Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – LifeStance Health Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – LifeStance Health Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LFST traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,824. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $240,480.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Crisan sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,635,629 shares of company stock valued at $27,980,657.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

