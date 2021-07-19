LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 50.3% in June

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 203,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.43. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

