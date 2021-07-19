Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Down 32.0% in June

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 174,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $156.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.99. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $91.41 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

