Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Lition coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market cap of $419,553.48 and $1,271.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

