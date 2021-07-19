LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LKAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441. LKA Gold has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.

About LKA Gold

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

