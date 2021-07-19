Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LRENY traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $8.38. 21,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,094. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

