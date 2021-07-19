Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.