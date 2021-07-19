Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 316.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $141.88 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

