Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

