Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.66

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 20079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Lufax alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lufax by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 659,107 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.