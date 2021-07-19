Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.88 on Monday. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $598.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

