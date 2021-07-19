Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Sells $2,942,050.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Ian H. Siegel sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $2,942,050.00.
Lyft stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
