Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Sells $2,942,050.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Ian H. Siegel sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $2,942,050.00.

Lyft stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

