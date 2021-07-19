Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYRA traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.37. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,484. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

