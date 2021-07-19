Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGTA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

MGTA stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $517.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

