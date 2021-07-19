Man Group plc Purchases 1,647 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $199.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.52. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $1,345,633.40. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

