Man Group plc Purchases 661,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 728.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

