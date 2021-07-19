Man Group plc Sells 347,781 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 40.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 347,781 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

