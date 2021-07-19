Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 286,666 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $5,509,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $3,968,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $2,361,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

