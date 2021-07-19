Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$27.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Evercore lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,910. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$17.58 and a one year high of C$27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

