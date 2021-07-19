Marathon Asset Management LP Sells 44,093 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Marathon Asset Management LP lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,093 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up about 6.2% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PG&E by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. 338,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,513,275. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

