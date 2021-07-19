Mark Nunneley Sells 67,641 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $405,846.00.

Shares of TPIC opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPIC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 38,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

