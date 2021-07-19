Martinrea International’s (MRE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

TSE:MRE opened at C$12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$986.95 million and a P/E ratio of -56.12. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$8.98 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.21.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5499997 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

