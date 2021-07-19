Mask Network (MASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.80 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $44.80 million and $20.51 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00011380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.51 or 0.00770624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

