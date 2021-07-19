Mason Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Supernova Partners Acquisition comprises about 0.0% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNV. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNV remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Monday. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

