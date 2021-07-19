Mason Capital Management LLC Invests $554,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.00. 34,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,850. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.