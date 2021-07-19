Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has $310.18 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,468,620 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 3.6% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 0.31% of Micron Technology worth $310,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 753,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011,725. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

