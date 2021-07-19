Matrix Capital Management Company LP Sells 308,434 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP decreased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,434 shares during the period. Silk Road Medical accounts for 0.3% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 1.56% of Silk Road Medical worth $27,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,320,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

SILK traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,196. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.