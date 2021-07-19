Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Matrix Service worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 42.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,242 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.72. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

