Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, major shareholder Matthew J. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.29, for a total transaction of $18,977,400.00. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,413,207. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $64.40. 9,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

