Matthew Briers Sells 190,000 Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE) insider Matthew Briers sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total transaction of £1,839,200 ($2,402,926.57).

On Thursday, July 8th, Matthew Briers sold 199,990 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total transaction of £1,919,904 ($2,508,366.87).

Shares of LON:WISE opened at GBX 936.40 ($12.23) on Monday. Wise plc has a 12 month low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,029.80 ($13.45).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

