Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 252,637 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. 3,040,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,248. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

