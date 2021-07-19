mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on mdf commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MECVF stock remained flat at $$9.04 during midday trading on Monday. mdf commerce has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

