MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MediciNova by 126.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,376. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

