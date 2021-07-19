Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 33,119 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $6,012,423.26. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VeriSign stock opened at $229.74 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VeriSign by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after acquiring an additional 813,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,248,000 after purchasing an additional 491,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

