Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEGGF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.40 price objective on Meggitt and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

MEGGF remained flat at $$6.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.81.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

