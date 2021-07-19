MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $$11.27 during midday trading on Monday. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
