MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $$11.27 during midday trading on Monday. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

