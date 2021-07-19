Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Mesa Air Group worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 70.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

