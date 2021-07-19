Methanex’s (MX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

MX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.79.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX stock traded down C$1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.37. 222,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,203. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$24.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.03.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6420208 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.