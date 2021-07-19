MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $73.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.51.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

