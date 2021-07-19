Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Insider Sells $106,561.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $106,561.00.
NYSE:MCB opened at $59.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $500.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $66.40.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
