Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Insider Sells $106,561.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $106,561.00.

NYSE:MCB opened at $59.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $500.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $622,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

