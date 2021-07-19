Mfn Partners, Lp Acquires 120,960 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 120,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.88 per share, with a total value of $7,364,044.80.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

