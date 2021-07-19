MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655,570 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $113,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 446,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.