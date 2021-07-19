MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $65.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $258,807.50 and approximately $65.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030375 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00026584 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 420,241,921 coins and its circulating supply is 142,939,993 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

