Michael Paul North Sells 1,731 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $502,024.62.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $258.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.16. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.09 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

