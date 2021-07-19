Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSBI stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.