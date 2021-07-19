MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $142,566.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $43.53 million and approximately $142,566.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00012745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00364524 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.96 or 0.01498881 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,755,820 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

