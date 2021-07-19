Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0035

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and $8,849.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00099570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00148515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,452,568,646 coins and its circulating supply is 4,247,359,079 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.