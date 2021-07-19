Mizuho Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $613.32.

NYSE NOW opened at $556.36 on Friday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $411.45 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $422,789,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

