MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $374.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.41. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

